Local school districts are struggling with a shortage of substitute teachers. To help alleviate the issue, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is providing scholarships to help cover the cost of the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching Authorization.
To earn the authorization, one must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program available through EICC.
Teaching experience is not required. Anyone with an associate’s degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution, or a paraeducator, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher.
EICC is hosting an upcoming training session on Thursdays from Jan. 6 – Feb. 17, 6–9 p.m., online via Zoom
EICC’s Foundations (Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties) are pooling funds together to cover the cost of the course for up to 30 students. Those interested just need to fill out an application on EICC’s website.
The course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies. Upon completion of the course and after the submission of the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, an individual is eligible to be authorized to substitute in a K-12 institution.
The minimum age for participation is 20. Cost is $165. To learn more visit eicc.edu/sub or call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
