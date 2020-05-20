The Bellevue Police Department, along with the Bellevue Ambulance Service had a wild time of it Tuesday morning.
The police and EMS crews were dispatched to 30169 398th Avenue in Bellevue at 5:46 a.m. after they received a report from a man claiming to have been poisoned.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male subject named Casey Allen Brassfield, who was extremely agitated and appeared to be hallucinating. Brassfield was inside a vehicle while talking to police and eventually fled the scene with the police in hot pursuit.
Brassfield drown south into Bellevue and then west on Highway 62 where he managed to elude two stop-sticks set up by multiple law enforcement agencies. He proceeded on at a high rate of speed as he attempted to make his getaway.
Brassfield, however, suddenly stopped at the intersection of County Road E-17 and Highway 62 and surrendered to police and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the emergency room at the Jackson County Regional Health Center for a medical evaluation before being taken to jail.
During the incarceration process, Brassfield became uncooperative and assaulted a paramedic while being subdued by officers. During the altercation, one police officer suffered two broken ribs and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.
After another medical evaluation following the altercation with police, Brassfield was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of interfering with official acts resulting in serious injury; eluding, with injury, operating while intoxicated, drugged driving, and multiple traffic-related offenses.
The Bellevue Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Maquoketa Police Department and Bellevue EMS.
