School of the Wild is coming to Jackson County this spring. School of the Wild (SOW) is a weeklong experience for students in an outdoor setting. The University of Iowa created SOW in 2000 as they started to realize the benefits of engaging students outdoors for an entire week.
The SOW was the first accredited environmental school in Iowa. Originally planned for the fall of 2020, the program was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Jackson County, Andrew, Bellevue, Easton Valley and Maquoketa schools are participating this spring. Fifth-grade students from these schools will spend a full week of school outside learning about prairies, forests, wetlands, streams, geology, archaeology and other topics related to outdoor recreation and education.
Andrew, Easton Valley and Maquoketa schools will utilize Prairie Creek Recreation Area and Bellevue School will head to Bellevue State Park and Green Island Wildlife Area.
Friends of Jackson County Conservation and the Community Foundation of Jackson County assisted with the local launch of School of the Wild in Jackson County.
