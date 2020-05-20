With the Covid-19 Pandemic abruptly closing schools in March, many students still have clothes, shoes and other personal belongings in the school buildings here in Bellevue. Students may also have school property they need to drop off, such as laptop computers, textbooks and library books.
Bellevue Community Schools Superintendent Tom Meyer, therefore, has arranged a time for students to pick up personal items and drop off property belonging to the school.
Those times have been set for Thursday, May 28 from 1 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Items to be picked up include personal belongings from classrooms and lockers, along with spring photos (elementary only) and other end-of-the-year materials. Meyer said that student belongings have been placed in bags and will be given to students and families when they return school materials.
In order to attempt to provide an efficient system for material drop-off and pick-up, the district is requesting that families come at specific times on Thursday, May 28 for the efficiency and management of the process.
At the same time, the district also recognizes the need for households to come at other times on Thursday based on work schedules. Below are scheduled times for families.
• 1-3 p.m. Families with last names ending in A-H
• 3-5 p.m. Families with last names ending in I-P
• 5-7 p.m. Families with last names ending in Q-Z
The Saturday slot from 9 to 11 a.m. will be the time for any family to come who was not able to attend on Thursday.
Parents and students will go to the specific locations at the two schools to drop-off and pick-up materials.
At Bellevue Elementary, folks should enter at the south side of the school, across the street from the parking lot.
At Bellevue Middle and High School, please enter the main parking lot area by the doorways entering the building.
There will be three check-in points at each location for parents and students to return and pick-up materials, and social distancing requirements will be in place.
