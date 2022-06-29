More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.
The following students from the Bellevue County area were recognized.
Kalei Biehl of Bellevue (52031) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Interdepartmental Studies; Year at Iowa: fourth year.
William Draus of Bellevue (52031) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Macy Heim of Bellevue (52031) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Frances Newman of Bellevue (52031) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.