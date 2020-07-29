The following full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term.

Bellevue: Anna Dunne, Callie Jackson, Sydney Jacobs, Ashley Koos, Daniel Koos, Anna Schmidt

La Motte: Amanda Koos, Kristina Koos

