Another candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for position of Jackson County Supervisor in this fall’s election.
Sandy Knockel Strub will be running on the Democratic ticket for the District 1 Jackson County Supervisor seat, currently held by Republican Mike Steines of Bellevue.
She filed the appropriate paperwork last week, just prior to the Aug. 25 deadline.
A graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Strub has been a resident of Leisure Lake near Otter Creek for the past 20 years. According to a press release from the Jackson County Democratic Party, she has been active in business and charitable events in both Jackson and Dubuque counties.
Her most recent work experience has been with the University of Dubuque where she has been employed since 2015. Before that she managed Coe's Bar in Bernard, Iowa.
Her previous business experience was as owner and CEO of Scan Design Inc. of Dubuque for eight years, and as owner and manager of Bojangles, a sportswear and home goods store in Dubuque for 20 years.
As a member of the Leisure Lakes community, Strub has served on the Board of Directors for 10 years, six of which she was on the budget committee. She founded a youth program for the children of the community, and coordinated a fundraiser for the Bernard Rescue Squad.
Sandy has been an active member of the Holy Family Catholic Parish. She organized and hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need of a holiday meal, and raised over $400 in donations for St. Stephen's Food Bank.
Sandy is married to Steve Stub. The couple has five children and 12 grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.