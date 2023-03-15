If you are interested in learning about "first - of - spring" tasty treats, you might want to plan on attending the Jackson County Master Gardeners Spring Strawberry/Rhubarb seminar on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The seminar will feature keynote speaker, David Kendell of Annie's Acres, Bellevue. Annie's Acres is the only u-pick strawberry business in this area for the delicious bright red fruit that we all enjoy in June. He will speak on all facets of raising strawberries.