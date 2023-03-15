If you are interested in learning about "first - of - spring" tasty treats, you might want to plan on attending the Jackson County Master Gardeners Spring Strawberry/Rhubarb seminar on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The seminar will feature keynote speaker, David Kendell of Annie's Acres, Bellevue. Annie's Acres is the only u-pick strawberry business in this area for the delicious bright red fruit that we all enjoy in June. He will speak on all facets of raising strawberries.
Also, Judy Tonderum, Jackson County Master Gardener, will be an additional speaker about the tart, tangy companion to strawberries - rhubarb. These two nutritious spring fruits can be appreciated in many ways by those choosing to grow and raise them or pur- chasing both fruits at your nearest farmers market or u-pick patch.
In addition to basic information from the speakers, there will be a Strawberry/Rhubarab Buffet. Master Gardeners will be supplying the buffet with foods using strawberries, rhubarb or a combination of both in elegant and unique culinary creations. Attendees at the seminar will graze the buffet table at a given time.
Kim Deppe, local gourd artist will have samples of her artistic gourd work for pleasure and purchase.
From 12 noon until 1 p.m., Master Gardeners will offer fresh baked goods for purchase with the proceeds used for Master Gardener projects. The bake sale is open to the public as well as the seminar participants.
So, come join your friends and neighbors and fellow Master Gardeners on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Senior Center, 1000 East Quarry Street, Maquoketa next to the Jackson County fairgrounds.
Registration is not required and there is no charge, although donations will be accepted to help defray expenses of the seminar.
