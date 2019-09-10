A grain bin at Bullock's Ag Service in LaMotte blew down in heavy storm in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. Several trees fell in the LaMotte area, as well as throughout Jackson County.
The storm blew through the area after midnight, dumping more than an inch and a half of rain and bringing winds of 60 miles per hour. causing damage in Oxford Junction, Maquoketa and elsewhere.
Near Maquoketa, a tree was smoking after falling across a wire at 505 S. Second St.
A power line caught fire near Sybesma Eye Care, and another tree burned near 24673 Highway 64. Across the county line on St. Catherine's Road, a gas line caught fire.
An old pine was hit by lightning at 407 S. Eliza St., and a tree uprooted on the 200 block of West Locust Street. Even a street lamp by McDonald's was reported damaged the following day.
Trees and branches fell on the road in multiple locations throughout the county, including the Summit Street overpass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.