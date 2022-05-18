The orphaned North American River Otters at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium have become fast friends since meeting at the River Museum. Therefore, it should come as no surprise then that their new names reference that bond.
Susan and Ed Ritts, supporters of the Dubuque County Historical Society, which owns and operates the River Museum, were granted the honor of naming the otters.
Those names are now Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher, in reference to characters from Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. Becky plays an integral role as Tom’s love interest in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher are on daily exhibit in the River Museum’s Flooded Forest habitat in the Mississippi River Discovery Center.
