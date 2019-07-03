With the July 4 holiday officially upon us, with festivities, celebrations and family gatherings, local officials are encouraging extra caution and safety for all drivers.
With all this busy time and increased traffic, the Bellevue Police Department, in conjunction with the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau are stepping up law enforcement efforts and are encouraging drivers to wear seatbelts and to not drink and drive.
There will be a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement from now through July 7.
