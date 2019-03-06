It was a stellar season for the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team, as the team played twice last week in the Girls State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The team was victorious in the first round, but fell one game short of playing in the championship game as they were defeated by the new state champions from Newell-Fonda.
Marquette used strong front-court play and fast-paced scoring from their senior guards to advance into semi-final Class 1A play held at the Wells-Fargo Arena.
Seniors Lizzy Parker (19 points) and Macey Kremer (14 points) led the team in scoring, while front-court players Miranda Peters (14-points), Teona Richman (13 rebounds), Tori Michels (11 rebounds) keyed the 5th-seeded Mohawks to a 62-49 victory over 4th-seeded Clarksville.
The 20-3 Indians appearing for the first time in state play were unable to match the Mohawks’ quickness and rebounding on both ends of the floor.
Macey Kremer turned a 17-16 Indian lead into a Mohawk lead they would never give up. She started a 10-0 run that gave the Mohawks a 29-26 lead at the half despite a 7-0 run by the Indians just before halftime.
All five Marquette players scored in a 15-4 run to start the second half to run the score to 44-30 with 1:20 left in the 3rd quarter.
Peters scored on a tough drive to the basket in the 4th to open up a 20-point lead 57-37. The Mohawks began to smell victory at their first in state play since the 2013 season.
Marquette will carry a 22-2 record against top-ranked Newell- Fonda.
The Indians bow out at 20-3 and return four starters to build another fine season from.
Box Score
Marquette 11 18 17 16 62
Clarksville14 12 8 15 -49
Scoring
Marquette (62)-
Lizzy Parker 19, Miranda Peters 14, Macey Kremer 14
Teona Richman 7 Tori Michel 4 Ellie O’Brien 4 Totals 25 16-27 -62
Clarksville (49)-
J. Borchardt 14, C. Wedeking 20, E. Poppe 2, C. Ross11, M.Hoodjer 2, Totals 20 11-16 49
Class 1A semi-final
Newell- Fonda 81
Marquette 56
At Des Moines::
“March Madness” was not very kind to the Mohawks. The Mohawks “March” to a state championship ended with a loss to one of the states Class 1A premier teams on March 1st.
The top ranked Mustangs played their harassing defense to race pass the Mohawks 81-56. It is the style they have played all year in compiling a perfect 26-0 record. They forced the Mohawks into 39 turnovers (30-steals).
All 15 Mustang players played in the game with 11 scoring points.
Marquette’s Tori Michel scored 17-points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Her effort earned her a spot on the Class 1A All Tournament Team.
Marquette bows out at 22-3 and will lose a trio of outstanding senior players. Senior starters: Teona Richman, Macey Kremer and Lizzy Parker who were key in their run to state semi-final play.
Richman holds the school record for rebounds and Kremer & Parker stepped up their play through the season. They led the team in scoring in the quarter-final and were key throughout the season with younger players on the team. One being junior Miranda Peters who set a record for blocks in the game with five against Clarksville,
“Our main goal is for our seniors to be successful as players, and after they move on be successful in whatever they want to do in life,” commented Coach Jim Kettmann.
The Mustangs started the game with two quick steals and converted for a 5-0 lead. Baskets by Michel and Richman closed Marquette to 9-7 . A Halle Kilburg basket cut it to two points and another Richman bucket made 17-14 after one quarter.
The Mustangs kept up the pressure (15 steals 1st half) and a rash of 3-point baskets fueled a 28-14 run and a 45-28 halftime lead.
A Mustang put back took the Mustang lead to 20 with three minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
The Mustangs kept up the pressure even with a 30-point lead, ending a terrific Marquette season in an exhausting way
Box Score
New.-Fonda 17 28 20 16 -81
Marquette 14 14 11 17- 56
Newell Fonda (81)-
E. Stewart 11, M. Morenz 12, C. Wilken 3, O. Larsen 10 E. Larsen 9, B Sievers 6, M. Walker 7, E Logo 1, A, Archer 2, K Robinson 5, M. Sievers 16,
Totals 40 9-18 -81
3-pt goals -
NF- Wilken, Stewart 3, Morenz, O. Larsen, Walker Robinson.
Marquette (56)-
Macey Kremer 12. Miranda Peters 5, Lizzy Parker 5, Teona Richman 9, Tori Michel 17, Halle Kilburg 2, Ellie O’Brien 4, Holly Kremer 2. Totals 23 10-19 56
3 pt-goals- none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.