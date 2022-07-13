The Great River Threshers of Miles, Iowa will be celebrating their 46th year of old-fashioned fun this weekend.
This year, which will also mark the 150th anniversary of the City of Miles, admission to all events are free.
Miles was originally founded in anticipation of a railroad which would be built through the territory. The town was named for its founder, Forrest M. Miles.
In 1871, Miles was formally laid out, with the first house being built the following year, in 1872. The population of Miles was 404 people in the 2020 census.
On Friday night July 15, there will be a parade at 6:30 p.m. Kids games begin at 7 p.m., along with BBQ contest check-in and a Flag Burning Ceremony by the Miles American Legion. Farmer Olympics begins at 7:15 p.m. Call (563) 357-0453 for more information on the BBQ contest and (563) 210-9716 for more information on the Farmer Olympics.
The band Staff Infection performs at 8 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.
At 10 a.m. July 16, a drive-in car and truck show and a tractor show are scheduled. Call (563) 682-7717 for more information. Other events include broom making, soap and candle making, blacksmithing, log sawing and shingle making. At 10:30 a.m., threshing demonstrations begin, with a threshers-themed meal available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Preston Playground Committee food stand opening. Afternoon activities are kids’ games, tractor show judging, a spelling bee, BBQ contest judging, threshing, bingo and a pedal pull.
July 17 begins with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. A community church service will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Miles City Park. At 10 a.m. a horse show and mud volleyball tournament are scheduled, as well as an open cattle show check-in and 4H local show and judging of indoor projects. The 4H Club food stand opens at 11 a.m., and the open cattle show begins at 1 p.m. For more information on the horse show, call (563) 357-9111 or (563) 682-7371. For more information on mud volleyball, call (563) 212-8605. For more information on the cattle show, call (563) 357-4661.
The State Historical Society Museum bus will be on the grounds all weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.