St. Donatus Catholic Parish will host a Steak Fry and Social on Saturday, March 7 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Donatus Catholic Church Parish Center. All are welcome to attend. The meal will consist of a choice of Ribeye Steak or two grilled chicken breasts catered by Kalmes Restaurant.   Advance tickets are available at Kalmes Restaurant, B&G Feeds or from Mike Theisen by calling 563-590-3304. A cash bar will be available.