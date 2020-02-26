St. Donatus Catholic Parish will host a Steak Fry and Social on Saturday, March 7 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Donatus Catholic Church Parish Center. All are welcome to attend. The meal will consist of a choice of Ribeye Steak or two grilled chicken breasts catered by Kalmes Restaurant. Advance tickets are available at Kalmes Restaurant, B&G Feeds or from Mike Theisen by calling 563-590-3304. A cash bar will be available.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:13 AM
- Sunset: 05:47:41 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
