State Representative Andy McKean of Anamosa was recently named to serve on Governor Reynolds' Empower Rural Iowa Board. This initiative seeks to develop legislation to lay the foundation for vibrant rural communities. It is currently emphasizing the rural housing shortage and restoring dilapidated buildings in the town centers, promoting downtown economic development, and addressing the issue of broadband connectivity.
"I am very honored to have the opportunity to serve on Empower Rural Iowa," McKean commented. "I agree with the Governor that the heart, soul and spirit of Iowa will always remain in our small towns and rural communities and look forward to being part of the effort to work for their revitalization."
