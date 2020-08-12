While COVID-19 continues to keep many people at home and traveling less, there has been an increase in motorists who are seeing more open roads as an opportunity to drive aggressively.
Recent data — based on speeding violations from Jan. 1 through June 10 of this year — from the Iowa State Patrol, shows 1,635 drivers exceeded the speed limit by 25 miles per hour or more.
That is a 65% increase compared to the four-year average. Citations in the months of April and May alone totaled 912 compared to 764 violations for the three previous months.
“These traffic trends are alarming and unprecedented,” says Iowa State Patrol Commander Colonel Nathan Fulk. “High speeds are not only making our Iowa roadways less safe on a daily basis for all of us, but speeding is one of the leading contributing factors in fatality crashes. We need motorists to under-stand that this type of driving behavior is not the new normal.”
The data shows the most common speeding violators represent a young demographic primarily consisting of males between the ages of 14 and 29; the high rate, meanwhile, occurred on Saturday afternoons.
Nearly one-third of the violations during the time period were for speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour. That has increased 84% compared to the four-year average.
Iowans are not the main perpetrators, either. The Patrol’s date revealed that 60% of the violators are out-of-state drivers.
