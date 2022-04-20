Jump in your favorite car, fire up the engine, roll down the windows, turn up the radio and put on your biggest smile. It is time to hit the road to show your support for state parks in Iowa.
The crew for Anna Rea, the 1930 Ford Model A, invites everybody to drive along for the visit to Bellevue State Park on Friday, May 13.
While the tour is emphasizing vintage or classic cars, participants can join the fun in any vehicle of their choice. Interested people can meet up with the tour on May 13 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa at 9 a.m. The procession will then proceed out to tour Maquoketa Caves State Park; then head to Bellevue and gather near Riverview Park in Bellevue at the municipal parking lot by Lock and Dam 12 at 2 p.m. The tour will go to Bellevue State Park shortly after.
Participants will do a windshield tour of the park and listen to a short presentation by park staff. The next stop is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at E.B. Lyons Nature Center with a tour of the Mines of Spain Recreation Area beginning at 10 a.m.
Crew members are Kevin Szcodronski of Ankeny and Ann Raisch of Eldora. They will be leading the tour in an original 1930 Ford Model A affectionately named ‘Anna Rea’ to visit all 94 state parks in Iowa.
“The purposes of the tour are to show support for state parks in Iowa, recognize the contributions that state parks provide to our quality of life, celebrate Iowa State Parks Centennial, and enjoy traveling along Iowa’s most scenic roadways at a leisurely pace,” said Raisch. “Our challenge to you is to drive at Anna Rea’s cruising speed of 40 miles per hour. The trip is also about the most fun folks can have and never leave Iowa. You will visit Iowa’s most beautiful areas and meet some of our best people. “
People can participate in the tour for as many visits to state parks as they desire. There is no fee, however folks interested can contact Szcodronski at least a week in advance to help better plan the tour.
More information about the tour can be found at www.annareamodela.com. Kevin Szcodronski can be reached at skidia3@ outlook.com or 515-240-7668.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.