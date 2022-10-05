Nelson Unit

The Friends of Bellevue State Park group is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now until January 1, 2023 to raise funds for updates to the Bellevue State Park Lodge.

The organizations known as ‘Funds2Orgs’ and ‘Got Sneakers’ will issue checks for funds earned for collected shoes based on the total weight for pairs of any gently worn, used, and new shoes, as well as clean pairs of tennis shoes in any condition.