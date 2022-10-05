The Friends of Bellevue State Park group is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now until January 1, 2023 to raise funds for updates to the Bellevue State Park Lodge.
The organizations known as ‘Funds2Orgs’ and ‘Got Sneakers’ will issue checks for funds earned for collected shoes based on the total weight for pairs of any gently worn, used, and new shoes, as well as clean pairs of tennis shoes in any condition.
Anyone can help by donating shoes at Bellevue City Hall during business hours or shoes can be drpped off on the step at 401 1⁄2 South 2nd Street in Bellevue anytime.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners while unusable sneakers will be recycled through Got Sneakers. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Kerensa Kettmann, member of Friends of Bellevue State Park. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate. By doing so, we raise money to update the Lodge and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
Friends of Bellevue State Park is a non-profit group in Bellevue, Iowa who desire to preserve and protect the natural environment while creating an educational, recreational, and cultural experience in the great outdoors. They strive to promote a safe and healthy encounter with nature by utilizing the natural world of plants, animals, landscape, and insects.
