Volunteers are sought for a cleanup event Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bellevue State Park.
The event is held in recognition of the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks, according to a press release.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Volunteers will help clean up the butterfly garden and pick up trash on the trails.
Participants should bring gloves, shovels, rakes and water.
Email Bellevue@dnr.iowa.gov or call 563-872-4019 to RSVP in advance.
