Members of the Iowa State Association of Assessors (ISAA) met with representatives of the Friends of the Bellevue State Park at the park on Friday, October 16, to present a check for the park’s Butterfly Garden Project.
“The tour of the butterfly garden was great. Such a beautiful garden. With the changes that have been made to the butterfly garden this year and those planned for next year, it warms my heart to know that our donation is going to such an active group of volunteers and a wonderful project,” said outgoing ISAA President Dixie Saunders.
“The 2020 ISAA Community Betterment team’s original projects were both canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When our original summer projects were canceled, we had to scramble to find another project. We are so glad we were able to do something like this.” Said Lori Roling, Co-chair for the community betterment team.
The ISAA’s three-year Strategic Plan mandates that the organization participate in a community betterment project each year in order to give back to their local communities.
The team chose to do a two- phase project. The first phase would bring assessors, staff and their families together in an outdoor setting to allow for social distancing. The project was a clean-up or beautification project of an area park.
The community betterment team placed an emphasis on considering a state park as each district’s first choice since 2020 is the 100th Anniversary of the Iowa state park system.
The committee asked that the project be completed by September 30 and encouraged the project take place after business hours. For the districts that chose to do their project after a district meeting, members took vacation time to participate.
Five of the eight districts of the ISAA were able to participate in this year’s efforts. A total of 72 people participated in efforts ranging from litter pick up, staining / painting wood shelters, to picking up storm debris.
For phase two of the project, a donation container was available during the ISAA’s Fall School in October, allowing participation for those not able to attend hands-on activities. The money raised will benefit the Friends of Bellevue State Park and their Butterfly Garden Project.
