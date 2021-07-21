Jolene S. Starr, CLU, ChFC, has been named a member of the 2021 Chairman’s Council of New York Life. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top three percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Mrs. Starr has been a New York Life agent since 1983, and is associated with New York Life’s Cedar Rapids General Office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Mrs. Starr maintains her office in Bellevue, Iowa, She also resides in Bellevue with her husband Gary. The couple has three children, Scott, Amy and Jeremy, who have two boys, Trent and Logan Starr.
