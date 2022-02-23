Jolene S. Starr, CLU, ChFC, an agent for New York Life in Bellevue, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Jolene Starr has been a New York Life agent since 1983, has achieved the Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Life Underwriter degrees from the American College, and is associated with New York Life’s Cedar Rapids General Office in Hiawatha, Iowa . She has resided in Bellevue for 22 years with her husband, Gary. They have children Scott, Amy, and Jeremy Starr with grandchildren, Trent and Logan – all residing in Iowa.
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.