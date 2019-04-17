Jolene Starr, CLU,, ChFC and Tricia Holdgrafer, CPA have earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2019. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Jolene Starr has been a New York Life agent since 1983 – Tricia Holdgrafer began her career with New York Life 2007 – both associated with the Cedar Rapids General Office in Hiawatha, IA. Jolene resides in Bellevue with husband, Gary and has three children and two grandchildren. Tricia resides in rural Bellevue with husband, Scott and has five sons.
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.
