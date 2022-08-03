Be captivated with a galactic experience in an indoor StarLab Planetarium while learning more about stars and constellations.
StarLab Planetarium makes learning a fun and unforgettable experience in an inflatable and portable night sky, available during the day.
The Hurstville Interpretive Center is offering several viewing opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy learning more about the constellations and their stories.
Viewings will be held Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, August 11 at 9 and 11a.m.
As space is limited inside of the planetarium, please register for this program by calling (563) 652-3783 or email jmeyer@ jacksoncounty .iowa.gov This program is free and open to all ages.
