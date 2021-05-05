A standoff with an armed man in Bernard ended without incident April 30.
Multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a man barricading himself inside his home with a rifle and wanting to “commit suicide by cop,” according to a press release issued Friday evening from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:18 p.m. Friday, Medical Associates of Dubuque requested a welfare check on the man, because they had been notified that he “ran his car into a tree in an attempt to commit suicide” then subsequently barricaded himself at his home.
Personnel from about a dozen agencies, including negotiators, responded to the man’s home to assist due to the nature of the incident and the terrain surrounding the home, according to the press release.
Law enforcement communicated with the man via his cell phone throughout the evening.
The situation was resolved by about 9 p.m. when the man agreed to meet with officers, officials said. After officers “determined that legal grounds to commit him involuntarily didn’t exist, he was allowed to stay with a friend at his request,” according to the sheriff’s office press release.
