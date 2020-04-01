The Bellevue Fire Department took part in a symbolic event last Wednesday night, which was promoted by the Iowa Fire Fighters Association in light of the current pandemic sweeping across the nation.
All Iowa fire departments were encouraged to open their truck bay doors and turn on their emergency lights for 5 minutes as a sign of strength and hope for all who work in EMS, fire and law enforcement. These are the people in the community who work around the clock to provide care, medicine and emergency services to all. The symbolic exercise also honored all in the food and grocery industries and those who drive trucks daily to keep the country fed and going.
According to Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen, some fire departments in Wisconsin and Minnesota also participated in the event. “Firefighters are a very tight brotherhood and always have each others back, this includes their families, friends and our community,” said Clasen. “Our communities are very supportive and we forever appreciate that so this was the firefighters way of saying to everyone, ‘ Stay strong and resilient, we as communities and a nation will get through this.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.