Two Maquoketa men were airlifted to an Iowa City hospital — one with life-threatening injuries — following a stabbing Friday morning, Dec. 3.
David B. Anderson and James E. Meisland, who both reside at 814 S. Fourth St., Maquoketa, were driven by private vehicle to Jackson County Regional Health Center shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
Anderson sustained life-threatening injuries, and medical staff told officers that Anderson “may not survive,” according to a search warrant application filed by Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet.
The incident was part of an ongoing verbal dispute between the two men, Zeimet wrote. According to the search warrant, Meisland told officers that he and Anderson were verbally fighting when Meisland armed himself with a knife and stabbed him. Meisland allegedly told officers that he then grabbed a knife and stabbed Anderson “an unknown number of times.”
A third person drove both men to the Jackson County Regional Health Center emergency room. An ER nurse reported the stabbing to law enforcement.
Both men were airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Their condition was not known at press time.
Zeimet said Monday that the incident remains under investigation and he would not provide any more information.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Maquoketa Police Department with the investigation.
