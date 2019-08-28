It’s been a Labor Day weekend tradition for 40 years now. And, what started here in 1979 has grown into what is believed to be the biggest pork roast in Iowa. So far, no one has come forth to challenge that claim.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish will host its annual Pork Roast this Sunday, September 1 in Bellevue. and folks are once again expected to flock here from far and wide.
The massive crowds will feed upon the 2,400-pounds of pork that is cooked overnight in giant cookers near Cole Park. About 1,000 pounds of charcoal is used during the process, as well as eight giant cookers are going at all times.
“There is just a lot of great fellowship,” said St. Joseph’s Parish’s Father Dennis Miller. “The friendships people make or renew at the Pork Roast is an amazing thing each year.”
A sit-down pork meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the new air-conditioned Trinity Center; while the pork sandwich stand outside will serve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Besides a tasty pork meal, there are numerous other attractions, including bounce houses and games for children; live bands, Bingo, Country Store , live and silent auctions and last but not least a beer and refreshment tent.
The day will culminate with the big raffle drawing at 6 p.m.
Back when it first started, St. Joe’s parishioners roasted actual hogs – usually eight or more. Today, the meat is purchased from Benders Foods right here in Bellevue.
The Pork Roast has evolved over time since the late 1970s, when Father Hawes, Dick Bayless and Norbert Ernst coordinated some of the first pork roasts.
Eric Schroeder, Mike Knockel and John Keiffer are current leaders of cooking the pork overnight.
The event is now seeing its second and third generations of cookers and pork roast organizers; as well as attendees.
Those who can’t attend but still want to enjoy a good meal from the Pork Roast may call 563 872-3234 for delivery or take-out order.
