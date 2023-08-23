St. Joe’s annual Pork Roast is slated for Sunday, Sept. 3, with dinner being served inside the Trinity Parish Center from 11 to 2:30 p.m.
A Polka Mass led by the Sieverding Band will kick off the celebration at 10:15 a.m. with food, auctions, bingo, children’s activities, raffle drawings, refreshments, Country Store and live music to follow outside. Deliveries are available by calling 872-3234 by 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.