St. Joseph’s 2021 Pork Roast will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 in Bellevue. The day begins with a Polka Mass at 10:15 a.m. featuring the ever-popular Sieverding Band.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with seating in the Trinity Center’s multi-purpose room.
As well as pork roast, patrons can enjoy German potato salad, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, apple sauce, dessert and beverages. Pork sandwiches will be available until 6 p.m. Live music and entertainment will be available for all ages, as well as children’s activities, silent auction and raffle drawings. A beverage garden and beer tent will also be part of the event.
Carryouts are available and meals can be delivered in Bellevue for those who cannot attend. Please call 563-590-4466 Saturday, Aug. 28 to ensure delivery.
