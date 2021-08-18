St. Joseph’s 2021 Pork Roast will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 in Bellevue. The day begins with a Polka Mass at 10:15 a.m. featuring the ever-popular Sieverding Band.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with seating in the Trinity Center’s multi-purpose room.
As well as pork roast, patrons can enjoy German potato salad, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, apple sauce, dessert and beverages. Pork sandwiches will be continued to be available until 6 p.m.
Live music and entertainment will be available for all ages, as well as children’s activities, live and silent auctions and raffle drawings. Bingo games will be played while folks can also shop at the massive Country Store. A beverage garden and beer tent will also be part of the event.
Carryouts are available and meals can be delivered in Bellevue for those who cannot attend. Please call 563-590-4466 Saturday, Aug. 28 to ensure delivery.
