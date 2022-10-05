Mary Frantzen

A northeast Jackson County woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Mary Frantzen of St. Donatus won the 90th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kalmes Restaurant & Catering, 100 N. Main St. in St. Donatus, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.