A northeast Jackson County woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Mary Frantzen of St. Donatus won the 90th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kalmes Restaurant & Catering, 100 N. Main St. in St. Donatus, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 102 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery's start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.2 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.2 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help our state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.