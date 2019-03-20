St. Catherine’s Parish will host a Chicken Dinner, featuring chicken by Kalmes Catering, salad and dessert bar on Sunday, March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will take place at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Games, a bake sale and raffle prizes will also be part of the fun.
For more information or advance tickets, call 563-556-6880. Take outs and drive up service available by calling 563-451-6082 in advance.
