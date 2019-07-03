The following full-time students from the local Bellevue area who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, were named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 term.
La Motte: Amanda Koos, Kristina Koos
Bellevue: Ashley Koos, Anna Schmidt
Founded in 1882 by the Diocese of Davenport, St. Ambrose is a private, coeducational, comprehensive university with a firm grounding in the liberal arts, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
