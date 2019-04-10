A spring wildflower walk will be held at Maquoketa Caves State Park on April 20 at 10 am. Join a Jackson County Naturalist for an morning hike to search for some spring wildflowers. Spring is a great time to see some very beautiful, but short lived, plant life. We will take a hike and see what kind of flowers are blooming.
Free event and all ages are welcome. Dress for the weather and be prepared to hike.
Maquoketa Caves State Park is located at 9688 Caves Rd, Maquoketa, IA 52060. Meet at the stone pavilion near Dancehall Cave at 10 a.m.
For more information contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or visit us online at JacksonCCB.com.
