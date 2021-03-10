Members of the Bellevue Arts Council will present ‘The Spring Thaw Art,’ a virtual art exhibit that was previously recorded by 10 members of the arts council. The piece was directed by Joannie Kilburg with Allen Ernst being the Master of Ceremonies. It will be broadcasting during the month of March on the Bellevue Local Access Station on Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
Today
Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
