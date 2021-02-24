BAC
Members of the Bellevue Arts Council will present ‘The Spring Thaw Art,’ a virtual art exhibit that was previously recorded by 10 members of the arts council.  The piece was directed by Joannie Kilburg with Allen Ernst being the Master of Ceremonies.  It will be broadcasting during the month of March  on the Bellevue Local Access Station on Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.