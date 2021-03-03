Members of the Bellevue Arts Council will present ‘The Spring Thaw Art,’ a virtual art exhibit that was previously recorded by 10 members of the arts council. The piece was directed by Joannie Kilburg with Allen Ernst being the Master of Ceremonies. It will be broadcasting during the month of March on the Bellevue Local Access Station on Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:32:58 AM
- Sunset: 05:54:36 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa voters will decide gun-rights constitutional amendment in 2022
- Cabin in the Woods
- Years Ago
- Local woman accused of stealing $43,000
- Power To The People
- Catalytic converters being stolen in area
- Voters head to polls Tuesday
- Derek J. VanAmburg, 31
- A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be held in Maquoketa
- Blast from the Past...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.