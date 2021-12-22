Farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall are encouraged to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14, 2022. Eligible farmers and landowners can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. Farmers can sign up now for the cover crop insurance premium reduction program at apply.cleanwateriowa.org. To qualify, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs. Cover crops help improve soil health, prevent soil erosion and lock in nutrients, especially during extreme weather events. They are proven to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous loads, which helps improve water quality, and offer weed control and livestock grazing benefits for producers.
Farmers should visit their local USDA service center to learn about other cost share funding available..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.