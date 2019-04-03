Art Council
BHL_DEC11

The Bellevue Arts Council will host its Second Sunday event on Sunday. April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Great River Gallery. Participants will be creating chalk paintings of spring flowers in photos, silk and fresh flowers as resource. Those attending will render flower(s) on 5x7 black paper using white colored pencil for initial outlining, chalk pastels and pastel pencils to render in color, finishing with a mat for artwork. All supplies are provided by the Arts Council. There is no charge for this event, although donations are welcome.