It was spring cleaning time up at Cole Park in Bellevue last Saturday, as many volunteers showed up to help the Bellevue Community Club with the annual tradition, just prior to the start of the summer ball season. As well as Cole Park cleaning and maintenance duties also took place at Cole Park and Piggy Park.
Families came bringing their kids along to help pick up sticks and clean-up the ball diamonds, while other volunteers brought their tractors, bobcats, and 4 x 4s to help distribute bark along the ball park outfield fence line.
Volunteers started at 8:30 am. and finished at 3:30 p.m. Picnic tables, as well as the park pavilion got a coat of stain. Sheds and storage buildings were cleaned and organized for the upcoming ball season, and new lines were painted on the basketball courts as well. They were just a few of the tasks volunteers conducted.
In exchange for their hard work, the volunteers enjoyed a free meal from the Bellevue Community Club, as well as pride in their local parks.
