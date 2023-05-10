Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque Flats levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.5 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 15.6 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&