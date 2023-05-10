The Bellevue Elementary PAC (Parent Advisory Committee) is hosting its second annual Spring Carnival on Friday, May 19 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Elementary School playground and gym.
All elementary students and their families from both Bellevue and Marquette schools are invited to come join in the fun, which includes games, inflatables, petting zoo, food trucks, face painting, magicians, cotton candy, bogo book fair and book bingo.
