The Bellevue Arts Council is planning for its 6th Annual Spring Membership Art Exhibit.
The event will take place Friday, May 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Great River Gallery on Front Street. The artwork will be on display the following day, Saturday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. as well.
Complimentary refreshments, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and art can be viewed.
The lastest collection, which includes 30-40 new art pieces, will be available for purchase. On display will be the artists expressions rendered in oil, acrylic, pencil, pastel, metal, stone, ceramic, fibers and photography.
The membership of the Bellevue Arts Council extends to Dubuque, Monticello, Maquoketa, Preston, Andrew and Goose Lake.
