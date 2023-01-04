The Spring 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo will be held on Sunday, January 15, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
The Dubuque Bridal Expo, in partnership with Zazous Bridal Boutique and Tuxedos, Zen Lens Creative, and Second to None Design by Cathy B, will host over 75 exhibitors including attire, venues, caterers, bakers, florists, jewelers, décor, planners, photographers, videographers, photo booths, salon and spas, boutiques, travel, stationery, DJs, musicians, transportation and entertainment.
VIP check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. and doors will open at 11 a.m. to 50 registered brides or grooms and their designated guests only.
There will be over $8,000 in giveaways, including drawings throughout the event, which organizers say will be a fully immersive, highly engaging, truly interactive, and entertaining bridal experience for brides, grooms as well as family and friends.
11:30am- Exclusive VIP fashion show
11:30am- General entry check in
12:30pm- Zazous Runway Show
1:30pm- Zazous Runway Show
Partners and sponsors include Zazous Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos, Zen Lens Creative, Second to None Design by Cathy B, Hy-Vee, Townsquare Media, Hotel Julien Dubuque, Absolute Music, Millwork Ballroom & Event Center, Premier Bank, and Riddles Jewelry.
