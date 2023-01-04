The Spring 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo will be held on Sunday, January 15, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.

The Dubuque Bridal Expo, in partnership with Zazous Bridal Boutique and Tuxedos, Zen Lens Creative, and Second to None Design by Cathy B, will host over 75 exhibitors including attire, venues, caterers, bakers, florists, jewelers, décor, planners, photographers, videographers, photo booths, salon and spas, boutiques, travel, stationery, DJs, musicians, transportation and entertainment.