Amanda Holdgrafer of Spragueville won the 56th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Dollar Fresh, 102 W. Carlisle St. in Maquoketa, and claimed her prize last Wednesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.