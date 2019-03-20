Mr. and Mrs. Lisa and Randy O’Mara of Dubuque, IA and Gary Sprague of Dubuque, IA announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Mae Sprague to Matthew Todd Anderson, son of Dr. Scott and Mrs. Rhonda Anderson of Bellevue, IA.
A wedding is planned for Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. A reception will follow.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Hempstead High School, Class of 2015 and attended Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Peosta, IA and graduated with a licensed practical nurse degree (LPN). She is now employed by ATSU Gutensohn Clinic, Kirksville, MO.
Her fiancé is a graduate of Bellevue Community High School, Class of 2013 and attended Loras College, Dubuque, IA. He graduated in 2017 with a biological research degree. Matthew was awarded the Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP) in September 2018 from the U.S. Army and is a second lieutenant.
