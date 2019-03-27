Voters will go to the polls next Tuesday, April 2 to determine whether Bellevue Community Schools will get the needed funds to build a new elementary building.
Patrons of the school district may vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Bellevue Community Center across the street from the high school on west State Street.
Two questions will be asked of voters when at the polls. The first question is “should the Bellevue Community School District be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $14.5 million?” The second question asks if the school district “should be authorized to levy annually a tax exceeding $2.70 per $1,000, but not exceeding $3.75 per $1,000 of the assessed value of taxable property?”
A complete sample ballot for the special election next Tuesday appears in the Public Notice section on page 26 of today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
After the first attempt failed to pass last September, the Bellevue School Board decided to move forward with a second attempt to garner public support to build a new elementary school.
If all goes as school officials hope and the public measure receives 60 percent approval or more, the district would construct a new elementary school near the high school on land purchased last year from the Mootz family just north of west State Street.
The new proposal this year is a bit less than last year’s $16 million proposal. School officials have scaled back plans in this second attempt for the new building.
Under the news plan, the proposed elementary school would be about 56,000 square feet, smaller than the 70,000-square-foot project that was rejected by district voters last year.
The shape of the building would also be more traditional than what was proposed last year. Hallways would be narrower, some rooms would be eliminated and the building would have a more rectangular shape instead of being curved.
The new building would replace the current elementary school, part of which was built in 1848. While additions to the original building (which once served as the county courthouse) were made in the 1800s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, the building still holds the moniker for being the oldest school building still in use in the state of Iowa.
The effort to build a new elementary school in Bellevue last year, however, failed to pass last September, with 43 percent voting yes and 57 voting no.
According to the numbers from the Jackson County Auditor’s office, 1,887 patrons (54 percent) of the Bellevue School District cast ballots out of 3,300 eligible voters in last year’s special election.
The measure would have needed at least 60 percent approval to pass, as will be the case with the second attempt on Tuesday, April 2.
Since the special election was announced earlier this year, school leaders have been meeting with parents, farmers, business owners and other community members to offer various tours of the elementary school and conduct question and answer sessions.
If the bond measure is approved on April 2 to build a new elementary school, the district’s property tax levy would increase from $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to between $3.70 and $3.80 per $1,000.
At $3.75 per $1,000, the taxes on a home valued at $100,000 would increase by $195.24 per year or just over $16 per month. The average value of a home in Bellevue, however, is $182,000. Rural parts of the school district not in the city limits, including farm land would also see increases in property taxes.
Meyer said that approving a measure for a new school sooner rather than later, however, could help keep the cost of the project from increasing in the future. He noted that interest rates are increasing, as well as costs for building materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.