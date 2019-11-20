Iowa Freedom of Information Laws, otherwise known as sunshine laws, assume that meetings and records are open. Iowans do not have to make a case to attend a governmental meeting or to see a public record. To the contrary, meetings must be open and records must be available for inspection unless the case for closure is specified in the law.
That’s the way the Iowa Freedom of Information Council understands Iowa’s open records law according to a handbook it produces to help citizens better use the law.
According to the handbook, the Iowa Supreme Court has been adamant that most records are open to public inspection “even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment to public officials or others.”
Iowa laws provide a general approach — that of assumed openness — and establish guidelines regarding when a meeting can be (not must be) closed and what records are confidential. The law, as explained in the handbook, provides a framework to help citizens ensure that public business is conducted in the public eye.
Please contact the Bellevue Herald-Leader if you would like a copy of the handbook. It is available online on the Iowa Freedom of Information Council’s website at: ifoic.org/open-meetings-open-records-handbook/.
The handbook has a question and answer section. We are printing one of those questions and its answer here today because it relates to the recent lawsuit Sycamore Media filed against the City of Maquoketa Police Department seeking police body camera footage.
Here is the question and the answer, as published in the handbook:
What police and sheriff’s records are open to the public and press?
The question is a crucial one, vital to the nature of a free society, because access to law enforcement records is one of the rights that set a democracy apart from the totalitarian state. There must be no secret arrests in our society, no unaccountable actions by those exercising police powers.
Access to law enforcement records is spelled out in detail in an Attorney General’s opinion, Weeg to Holt, 82-10-3. That opinion interprets Chapter 22.7(5), which provides public access to “the date, time, specific location, and immediate facts and circumstances surrounding a crime or incident.”
The opinion notes that a news reporter or citizen does not have to know about a crime or incident to obtain information about it. The request could be a general one, to review the public record of police activities during the past 24 hours: “A citizen may request [Chapter 22.7(5)] information for a particular day or time, or for any number of days or times. The request is not required to specify the particular criminal incident for which the information is requested.”
Generally, the opinion calls for routine access to all “date, time, specific location and immediate facts and circumstances” information, and the record custodian carries “the burden of establishing facts necessary to withhold public records.”
And it’s important to note that even when law enforcement agencies have the right to keep certain documents confidential, the law does not require that they do so. The custodian of the record has the ability to waive that confidentiality.
Even though Sycamore Media believes the body camera footage and other records it has requested must be released under the law, the paragraph above is quite relevant. It points out that there is nothing in the law that prevents the city from releasing the requested body camera footage. If transparency and public accountability were at the top of the priority list for Maquoketa’s city leaders, our lawsuit would not be necessary.
As we have written in the past, we do not believe that those responsible for denying our request have bad intentions. But, we do believe they are failing to consider how important it is to our town that its citizens believe in its leaders’ openness.
Letter to Readers
Sycamore Media, the parent company of the Bellevue Herald-Leader and Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, strives to be transparent in its journalism. This letter is an effort to explain the core of Iowa’s open records law and the reasoning behind our decision to sue the city of Maquoketa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.