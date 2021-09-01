Reveille Legion Post #273 of Bellevue is currently conducting a membership drive for the Sons of the American Legion squadron, which was officially formed five years ago. If your father or grandfather was a veteran, you may be eligible to join.
All male descendants of members of the American Legion, and male descendants of veterans who died in Service during World I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terrorism, during the delimiting periods set forth in Article IV, Section 1, of the National Constitution of The American Legion, or who died subsequent
to their honorable discharge from such service, shall be eligible for membership in the Sons of The American Legion.
If interested in becoming a member, please call Gary Kilburg or stop by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
ABOUT SAL
The Sons of The American Legion was created in 1932 as an organization within The American Legion The S.A.L. is made up of boys and men of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the United States military and became eligible for membership in The American Legion. Together, members of The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of The American Legion make up what is known as The Legion Family. All three organizations place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation's children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.
