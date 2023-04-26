The Jackson County Energy District is continuing to work with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on a potential solar array to benefit the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center.
Energy District Chairman Bruce Fisher and board member Mike Griffin spoke to the board about the ongoing efforts last week. The energy district is a nonprofit organization formed about four years ago to help consumers learn about energy efficiency and economic advantages to the county of using clean local energy.
Fisher reminded the supervisors that eight months ago there was a proposed cost estimate of $80,000 for a solar installation at the new jail. He said a request for proposal would be needed again before the project was finalized because that estimate might have changed.
Fisher said any solar project would be automatically eligible for a 30% direct payment from the federal government as part of the Investment Recovery Act. Although additional funding sources may reduce the county’s project cost to $15,000, Fisher said a more realistic final cost estimate would be closer to $40,000.
Fisher requested the assistance of a county employee for help with some grant-writing because he does not have access to county financial records.
Griffin stated that because the jail is using Maquoketa Municipal Electric Utility, which does not allow solar projects to provide 100% of electricity, this project will only provide 70% of the projected electrical usage for the jail. He said a solar installation could still save the county $300,000 in electricity costs over 25 years.
In other county business:
• The supervisors approved a 2022-23 budget amendment. Amendments are made when the county receives more funds or more expenses than anticipated in the fiscal year.
Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye said the increased expenses came from higher expenses in medical examiner autopsies for the second time this year; paying for more funerals than normal through the General Assistance program; jail wiring; and the increased cost of county insurance. Those additional bills totalled $413,645. When paired with additional revenue, that leaves the budget with a net increase of $75,573.
Changes in revenue were money received from the Sheriff’s Virtual Training Grant; increased rent for county farm; sale of welcome center; opioid lawsuit settlement; and the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency (LATC) Fund. The LATC Fund is a general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible revenue sharing counties funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury. This extra revenue amounted to $489,218.
• The supervisors appointed Judy Koon of rural Maquoketa to the Historic Preservation Commission to fill a vacancy until Dec. 31, 2025.
• The supervisors approved payment of claims in the amount of $363,134.98. Supervisor Mike Steines noted that all the money, except for about $60,000, was spent on rock and gravel on Jackson County roads.
• The supervisors approved a Class C retail alcohol license renewal for Tabor Family Winery of rural Baldwin.
• Auditor Alisa Smith said she received the deed for the parking lot the county recently purchased. The county is still in discussion with the city of Maquoketa about possible reconfiguration and maintenance for the lot, which is located across the street from the courthouse.
